Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) by analysts is $36.18, which is $9.9 above the current market price. The public float for EQH is 345.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of EQH was 2.11M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

EQH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) has surged by 0.46 when compared to previous closing price of 26.16, but the company has seen a -2.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-20 that Equitable Holdings achieved record net inflows of $1.4 billion in the Retirement segment, indicating strong demand and positive market outlook. The company’s diversified financial services and solid fundamentals, including a high cash flow margin and strong dividend growth, make it an attractive investment. EQH’s focus on high-value assets and plans for growth in asset management position it for rapid growth in the coming years.

EQH’s Market Performance

EQH’s stock has fallen by -2.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.43% and a quarterly drop of -9.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for Equitable Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.84% for EQH stock, with a simple moving average of -4.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQH stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for EQH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EQH in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $31 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EQH Trading at -5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.27. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc saw -8.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Matus Kristi Ann, who sale 19,297 shares at the price of $23.34 back on Mar 24. After this action, Matus Kristi Ann now owns 0 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc, valued at $450,372 using the latest closing price.

Eckert William James IV, the Chief Accounting Officer of Equitable Holdings Inc, sale 8,100 shares at $25.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Eckert William James IV is holding 27,062 shares at $205,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc stands at +12.73. The total capital return value is set at 8.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.43. Equity return is now at value 9.19, with 0.16 for asset returns.

Based on Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH), the company’s capital structure generated 283.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.92. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,104.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.