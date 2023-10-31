Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR) is above average at 4.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) is $37.53, which is $3.87 above the current market price. The public float for EQNR is 2.96B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EQNR on October 31, 2023 was 2.59M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

EQNR) stock’s latest price update

Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 33.73. However, the company has seen a 1.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-10-31 that BP remains committed to its offshore wind growth plans after the energy company booked a $540 million impairment on two U.S. projects, CEO Murray Auchincloss told Reuters on Tuesday.

EQNR’s Market Performance

Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) has seen a 1.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.53% gain in the past month and a 14.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for EQNR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.28% for EQNR stock, with a simple moving average of 13.10% for the last 200 days.

EQNR Trading at 3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQNR rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.40. In addition, Equinor ASA ADR saw -0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.38 for the present operating margin

+52.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinor ASA ADR stands at +19.29. The total capital return value is set at 97.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.49. Equity return is now at value 52.93, with 16.48 for asset returns.

Based on Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.34. Total debt to assets is 20.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.