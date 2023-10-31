Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for ELEV is 30.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.10% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of ELEV was 164.18K shares.

ELEV) stock’s latest price update

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ELEV)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.00 in comparison to its previous close of 0.54, however, the company has experienced a -19.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV), an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Joseph Ferra, Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Oncology, will present at the H.C.

ELEV’s Market Performance

Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) has seen a -19.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -25.97% decline in the past month and a -58.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.21% for ELEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.47% for ELEV’s stock, with a -68.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELEV stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for ELEV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ELEV in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $8 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELEV Trading at -28.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.32%, as shares sank -27.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELEV fell by -19.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6154. In addition, Elevation Oncology Inc saw -48.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELEV

The total capital return value is set at -86.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.77. Equity return is now at value -96.17, with -72.64 for asset returns.

Based on Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV), the company’s capital structure generated 60.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.51. Total debt to assets is 31.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.