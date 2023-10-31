E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for EJH is 13.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.96% of that float. The average trading volume for EJH on October 31, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

EJH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) has decreased by -0.50 when compared to last closing price of 1.99.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that FUZHOU, China, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on September 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

EJH’s Market Performance

EJH’s stock has risen by 18.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 81.65% and a quarterly rise of 65.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.90% for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.32% for EJH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -76.89% for the last 200 days.

EJH Trading at 59.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.78%, as shares surge +80.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EJH rose by +18.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5870. In addition, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd saw -95.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EJH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.34 for the present operating margin

+30.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd stands at -8.52. The total capital return value is set at -1.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.80. Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -8.43 for asset returns.

Based on E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH), the company’s capital structure generated 13.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.77. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.