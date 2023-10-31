Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DYN is 0.40.

The average price predicted by analysts for DYN is $28.13, which is $22.18 above the current price. The public float for DYN is 32.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DYN on October 31, 2023 was 443.44K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

DYN) stock’s latest price update

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.57 compared to its previous closing price of 6.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-28 that WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in October:

DYN’s Market Performance

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) has seen a 9.91% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -18.30% decline in the past month and a -38.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.27% for DYN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.06% for DYN’s stock, with a -36.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DYN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DYN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for DYN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $27 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DYN Trading at -22.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, as shares sank -7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYN rose by +9.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.84. In addition, Dyne Therapeutics Inc saw -36.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DYN starting from Brumm Joshua T, who sale 12,032 shares at the price of $9.41 back on Sep 18. After this action, Brumm Joshua T now owns 233,679 shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc, valued at $113,221 using the latest closing price.

HIGH SUSANNA GATTI, the Chief Operating Officer of Dyne Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,672 shares at $9.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that HIGH SUSANNA GATTI is holding 104,544 shares at $25,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DYN

The total capital return value is set at -50.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.79. Equity return is now at value -76.65, with -64.01 for asset returns.

Based on Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN), the company’s capital structure generated 12.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.78. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.