DXC Technology Co (DXC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC)’s stock price has increased by 0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 19.55. However, the company has seen a 0.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that While weakness in the traditional business and tepid IT spending are likely to have hurt DXC Technology’s (DXC) top line in Q2, cost-saving initiatives and lower share counts may have aided the bottom line.

Is It Worth Investing in DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DXC is at 1.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DXC is $24.98, which is $5.31 above the current market price. The public float for DXC is 202.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.84% of that float. The average trading volume for DXC on October 31, 2023 was 3.49M shares.

DXC’s Market Performance

The stock of DXC Technology Co (DXC) has seen a 0.87% increase in the past week, with a -5.57% drop in the past month, and a -28.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for DXC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.26% for DXC’s stock, with a -19.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXC stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for DXC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DXC in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $22 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DXC Trading at -5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXC rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.91. In addition, DXC Technology Co saw -25.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXC starting from DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $20.72 back on Aug 24. After this action, DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR now owns 142,908 shares of DXC Technology Co, valued at $1,554,195 using the latest closing price.

DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR, the EVP & General Counsel of DXC Technology Co, sale 33,331 shares at $29.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR is holding 157,128 shares at $968,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.12 for the present operating margin

+11.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for DXC Technology Co stands at -3.94. The total capital return value is set at 2.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.32. Equity return is now at value -15.84, with -3.74 for asset returns.

Based on DXC Technology Co (DXC), the company’s capital structure generated 153.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.54. Total debt to assets is 33.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DXC Technology Co (DXC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.