Dollar General Corp. (DG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) is above average at 12.29x. The 36-month beta value for DG is also noteworthy at 0.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 18 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DG is $126.32, which is $6.59 above than the current price. The public float for DG is 218.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume of DG on October 31, 2023 was 4.09M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

DG) stock’s latest price update

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.51relation to previous closing price of 119.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that Dollar General Corporation investors saw DG plunge to a five-year low in October 2023, stunning its holders. However, the appointment of Todd Vasos as CEO has alleviated fears. Vasos’s pedigree and execution track record have improved the market’s confidence as Dollar General struggles to shake off weak execution and macroeconomic challenges under its previous CEO. Analysts’ estimates suggest Dollar General’s worst could be over if execution improves further after the worst hammering in DG in recent times.

DG’s Market Performance

Dollar General Corp. (DG) has seen a 2.79% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.36% gain in the past month and a -28.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for DG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.99% for DG stock, with a simple moving average of -33.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $102 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DG Trading at -1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +15.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DG rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.86. In addition, Dollar General Corp. saw -51.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DG starting from Wenkoff Carman R, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $106.25 back on Sep 29. After this action, Wenkoff Carman R now owns 30,966 shares of Dollar General Corp., valued at $212,500 using the latest closing price.

CALBERT MICHAEL M, the Director of Dollar General Corp., purchase 6,000 shares at $155.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that CALBERT MICHAEL M is holding 6,000 shares at $932,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.80 for the present operating margin

+31.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar General Corp. stands at +6.38. The total capital return value is set at 15.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.72. Equity return is now at value 34.73, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar General Corp. (DG), the company’s capital structure generated 318.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.12. Total debt to assets is 55.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 295.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 324.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Dollar General Corp. (DG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.