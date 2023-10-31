Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) Stock Sees a-10.61 Decrease

The stock of Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) has seen a -21.17% decrease in the past week, with a -39.62% drop in the past month, and a -61.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 41.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.75% for DOGZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.01% for DOGZ’s stock, with a -62.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DOGZ is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DOGZ is 31.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOGZ on October 31, 2023 was 34.66K shares.

DOGZ) stock’s latest price update

Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ)’s stock price has dropped by -10.61 in relation to previous closing price of 0.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-05-06 that It’s a crazy ride right now, but for those of you looking for some high-risk, high-reward prospects, these penny stocks should fit the bill. The post 6 A-Rated Penny Stocks to Buy In May appeared first on InvestorPlace.

DOGZ Trading at -46.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOGZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.57%, as shares sank -34.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOGZ fell by -21.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4040. In addition, Dogness (International) Corp saw -71.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOGZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.20 for the present operating margin

-3.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dogness (International) Corp stands at -40.95. Equity return is now at value -8.75, with -7.25 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.