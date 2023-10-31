DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) Stock Showcases -1.56% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, DBRG stock has gone up by 5.50%, with a monthly decline of -9.44% and a quarterly surge of 0.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.83% for DigitalBridge Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.56% for DBRG stock, with a simple moving average of 12.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DBRG is also noteworthy at 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DBRG is $22.39, which is $6.47 above than the current price. The public float for DBRG is 160.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.06% of that float. The average trading volume of DBRG on October 31, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

DBRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) has surged by 4.26 when compared to previous closing price of 15.27, but the company has seen a 5.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-19 that Generating Magnificent Dividends From Generative AI; 8.5% Yields

Analysts’ Opinion of DBRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBRG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DBRG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DBRG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $25 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DBRG Trading at -4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBRG rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.13. In addition, DigitalBridge Group Inc saw 45.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBRG starting from DigitalBridge Group, Inc., who sale 34,911,944 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc, valued at $209,471,664 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.25 for the present operating margin

+15.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalBridge Group Inc stands at -15.13. The total capital return value is set at -4.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.77. Equity return is now at value -14.01, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG), the company’s capital structure generated 339.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.27. Total debt to assets is 51.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 606.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.