Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN)’s stock price has plunge by 17.01relation to previous closing price of 10.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 19.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-23 that Shares of precision oncology concern Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. are down over 50% from their 2023 high as Novartis’ combination therapy received first approval for pLGG. However, its lead candidate (tovorafenib) has the potential to treat all BRAF-mutated pLGG patients, whereas Novartis’ combo only addresses about 10% to 20% of that population. With tovorafenib’s somewhat risky rolling NDA submission slated for October 2023 and ample cash for commercialization, the recent beneficial owner buying merited a look into this busted IPO.

Is It Worth Investing in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DAWN is 56.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DAWN on October 31, 2023 was 795.04K shares.

DAWN’s Market Performance

DAWN’s stock has seen a 19.48% increase for the week, with a -3.02% drop in the past month and a -10.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.24% for DAWN’s stock, with a -18.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAWN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DAWN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DAWN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DAWN Trading at -5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares sank -0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAWN rose by +19.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.89. In addition, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc saw -44.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAWN starting from AI Day1 LLC, who purchase 111,387 shares at the price of $9.97 back on Oct 20. After this action, AI Day1 LLC now owns 12,929,322 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $1,110,907 using the latest closing price.

AI Day1 LLC, the 10% Owner of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 384,400 shares at $10.06 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that AI Day1 LLC is holding 12,817,935 shares at $3,867,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAWN

Equity return is now at value -40.69, with -38.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.