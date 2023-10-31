Dana Inc (DAN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for DAN is also noteworthy at 2.49.

The average price estimated by analysts for DAN is $16.25, which is $5.19 above than the current price. The public float for DAN is 143.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.37% of that float. The average trading volume of DAN on October 31, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

DAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) has decreased by -7.37 when compared to last closing price of 12.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Dana (DAN) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

DAN’s Market Performance

Dana Inc (DAN) has experienced a -6.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.31% drop in the past month, and a -38.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for DAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.70% for DAN stock, with a simple moving average of -25.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DAN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $17 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DAN Trading at -19.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -18.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAN fell by -6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.11. In addition, Dana Inc saw -22.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAN starting from Aghili Aziz, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $19.19 back on Aug 01. After this action, Aghili Aziz now owns 14,975 shares of Dana Inc, valued at $575,674 using the latest closing price.

Kellett James D, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Dana Inc, sale 14,437 shares at $19.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Kellett James D is holding 6,279 shares at $275,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAN

Equity return is now at value -6.35, with -1.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Dana Inc (DAN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.