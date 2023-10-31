Cue Health Inc (HLTH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ: HLTH) has dropped by -8.67 compared to previous close of 0.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-25 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cue Health Inc. (“Cue”) (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. In conjunction with the release, Cue will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights. To access the live call via telephone, please register in advance using the link here. Upon reg.

Is It Worth Investing in Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ: HLTH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HLTH is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HLTH is $2.94, which is $2.66 above than the current price. The public float for HLTH is 97.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.62% of that float. The average trading volume of HLTH on October 31, 2023 was 469.93K shares.

HLTH’s Market Performance

HLTH stock saw a decrease of -20.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -36.92% and a quarterly a decrease of -38.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.32% for Cue Health Inc (HLTH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.21% for HLTH’s stock, with a -73.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HLTH Trading at -38.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.32%, as shares sank -32.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLTH fell by -20.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3819. In addition, Cue Health Inc saw -86.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLTH starting from Sever Clint, who sale 29,269 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Dec 08. After this action, Sever Clint now owns 3,939,647 shares of Cue Health Inc, valued at $88,334 using the latest closing price.

Sever Clint, the Chief Product Officer of Cue Health Inc, sale 24,147 shares at $2.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Sever Clint is holding 3,939,647 shares at $71,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.12 for the present operating margin

+31.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cue Health Inc stands at -40.14. The total capital return value is set at -29.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.17. Equity return is now at value -51.88, with -38.37 for asset returns.

Based on Cue Health Inc (HLTH), the company’s capital structure generated 9.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.71. Total debt to assets is 7.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Cue Health Inc (HLTH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.