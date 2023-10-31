Corning, Inc. (GLW) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, GLW stock has gone down by -1.00%, with a monthly decline of -12.50% and a quarterly plunge of -20.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Corning, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.84% for GLW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corning, Inc. (NYSE: GLW) Right Now?

Corning, Inc. (NYSE: GLW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Corning, Inc. (GLW) by analysts is $33.09, which is $6.43 above the current market price. The public float for GLW is 770.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of GLW was 3.57M shares.

GLW) stock’s latest price update

Corning, Inc. (NYSE: GLW)’s stock price has soared by 0.26 in relation to previous closing price of 26.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that Corning (GLW) reports lower revenues year over year in the third quarter of 2023, owing to declining net sales in some business segments. Healthy demand in Display Technologies is a tailwind.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GLW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GLW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $30 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GLW Trading at -12.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -11.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLW fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.14. In addition, Corning, Inc. saw -16.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLW starting from WEEKS WENDELL P, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $33.78 back on Jul 26. After this action, WEEKS WENDELL P now owns 847,474 shares of Corning, Inc., valued at $3,378,000 using the latest closing price.

STEVERSON LEWIS A, the EVP and CLAO of Corning, Inc., sale 16,710 shares at $34.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that STEVERSON LEWIS A is holding 29,378 shares at $572,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.44 for the present operating margin

+32.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corning, Inc. stands at +9.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.66. Equity return is now at value 5.44, with 2.16 for asset returns.

Based on Corning, Inc. (GLW), the company’s capital structure generated 65.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.43. Total debt to assets is 26.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Corning, Inc. (GLW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.