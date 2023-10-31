Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Copart, Inc. (CPRT) has seen a -2.33% decrease in the past week, with a 0.07% gain in the past month, and a -2.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for CPRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.34% for CPRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) Right Now?

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CPRT is at 1.19.

The public float for CPRT is 868.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.03% of that float. The average trading volume for CPRT on October 31, 2023 was 3.71M shares.

CPRT) stock’s latest price update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT)’s stock price has soared by 0.91 in relation to previous closing price of 42.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Copart, Inc. (CPRT) stood at $42.73, denoting a -0.97% change from the preceding trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRT stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CPRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPRT in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $53 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPRT Trading at -2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.59. In addition, Copart, Inc. saw 41.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from FISHER STEPHEN, who sale 160,000 shares at the price of $45.69 back on Oct 09. After this action, FISHER STEPHEN now owns 0 shares of Copart, Inc., valued at $7,310,400 using the latest closing price.

Blunt Matt, the Director of Copart, Inc., sale 49,435 shares at $43.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Blunt Matt is holding 0 shares at $2,131,143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Equity return is now at value 23.32, with 20.55 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Copart, Inc. (CPRT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.