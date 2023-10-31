Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE: CEIX)’s stock price has plunge by -8.97relation to previous closing price of 102.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.13% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-11 that CEIX has performed exceptionally well in the past two years amid a surge in coal prices that handed it windfall profits. CEIX’s price to free cash flow ratio is at an all-time high, and its valuation is higher than its coal mining peers. The high valuation suggests limited upside considering coal prices have retreated in 2023 and the global macroeconomic outlook has weakened.

Is It Worth Investing in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE: CEIX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Consol Energy Inc (NYSE: CEIX) is above average at 4.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) is $96.33, which is $3.32 above the current market price. The public float for CEIX is 31.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CEIX on October 31, 2023 was 555.45K shares.

CEIX’s Market Performance

CEIX stock saw a decrease of -11.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.64% and a quarterly a decrease of 29.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.44% for Consol Energy Inc (CEIX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.08% for CEIX’s stock, with a 31.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEIX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CEIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CEIX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CEIX Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEIX fell by -13.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.14. In addition, Consol Energy Inc saw 43.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEIX starting from Platt Joseph P JR, who sale 10,227 shares at the price of $98.33 back on Sep 15. After this action, Platt Joseph P JR now owns 33,957 shares of Consol Energy Inc, valued at $1,005,621 using the latest closing price.

MILLS JOHN T, the Director of Consol Energy Inc, sale 14,900 shares at $80.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that MILLS JOHN T is holding 54,217 shares at $1,201,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.81 for the present operating margin

+40.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consol Energy Inc stands at +20.32. The total capital return value is set at 56.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.13. Equity return is now at value 69.70, with 27.53 for asset returns.

Based on Consol Energy Inc (CEIX), the company’s capital structure generated 34.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.74. Total debt to assets is 14.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.