Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXA fell by -25.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8041. In addition, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc saw -89.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-221.30 for the present operating margin

-30.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc stands at -254.74. Equity return is now at value -174.70, with -63.64 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.