Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CAG is 0.59.

The average price predicted by analysts for CAG is $30.07, which is $8.38 above the current price. The public float for CAG is 475.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAG on October 31, 2023 was 4.40M shares.

The stock of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) has increased by 0.15 when compared to last closing price of 27.19.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-24 that The classic definition of a value trap is a stock or investment that appears to be trading at a cheap price and has valuation metrics such as its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio that signals it has been undervalued for an extended period.

CAG’s Market Performance

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) has experienced a 2.02% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.69% drop in the past month, and a -16.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for CAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.43% for CAG’s stock, with a -19.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CAG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CAG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $32 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAG Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.14. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc saw -29.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from LENNY RICHARD H, who purchase 9,238 shares at the price of $27.31 back on Oct 09. After this action, LENNY RICHARD H now owns 165,205 shares of Conagra Brands Inc, valued at $252,290 using the latest closing price.

McGough Thomas M, the EVP & Co-COO of Conagra Brands Inc, sale 75,522 shares at $33.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that McGough Thomas M is holding 157,125 shares at $2,497,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Equity return is now at value 12.43, with 4.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.