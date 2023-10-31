Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) has jumped by 0.31 compared to previous close of 6.36. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that Clarivate PLC (CLVT) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Is It Worth Investing in Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLVT is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CLVT is $8.50, which is $2.12 above the current price. The public float for CLVT is 405.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLVT on October 31, 2023 was 6.79M shares.

CLVT’s Market Performance

CLVT’s stock has seen a -2.30% decrease for the week, with a -4.92% drop in the past month and a -31.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for Clarivate Plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.89% for CLVT’s stock, with a -26.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLVT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CLVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLVT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8.50 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLVT Trading at -8.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVT fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.62. In addition, Clarivate Plc saw -23.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLVT starting from Samson James Gordon, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $10.48 back on Nov 15. After this action, Samson James Gordon now owns 737,898 shares of Clarivate Plc, valued at $1,048,110 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.98 for the present operating margin

+37.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clarivate Plc stands at -148.89. The total capital return value is set at 1.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.97. Equity return is now at value -46.41, with -25.64 for asset returns.

Based on Clarivate Plc (CLVT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.83. Total debt to assets is 36.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clarivate Plc (CLVT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.