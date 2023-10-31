Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) is $5.50, which is $0.61 above the current market price. The public float for CIM is 221.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CIM on October 31, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.71 in comparison to its previous close of 4.72, however, the company has experienced a 5.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-18 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the “Company”) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Thursday, November 2, 2023 prior to 7:00 a.m. EDT. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Call-in Number: U.S. Toll Free (866) 604-1613 International (201) 689-7810 Webcast https://www.chimerareit.

CIM’s Market Performance

CIM’s stock has risen by 5.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.58% and a quarterly drop of -21.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.41% for Chimera Investment Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.91% for CIM’s stock, with a -14.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CIM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on December 10, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CIM Trading at -10.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIM rose by +4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.98. In addition, Chimera Investment Corp saw -11.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.58 for the present operating margin

+92.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chimera Investment Corp stands at -74.09. The total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.34. Equity return is now at value 0.16, with 0.03 for asset returns.

Based on Chimera Investment Corp (CIM), the company’s capital structure generated 398.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.92. Total debt to assets is 79.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 382.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.