Catalent Inc. (CTLT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Catalent Inc. (CTLT) is $50.92, which is $11.0 above the current market price. The public float for CTLT is 174.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTLT on October 31, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

CTLT) stock’s latest price update

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.53 in comparison to its previous close of 39.32, however, the company has experienced a -5.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-04 that Catalent, Inc.’s revenue and scale have suffered due to the decline in vaccine deliveries, particularly in its Biologics segment. The company reported a 3% increase in revenue for the quarter-ended June 2023, but Biologics revenue was down 37% year-over-year. Catalent’s margins have weakened, with gross profit down 49% year-over-year and EBITDA down over 90% year-over-year.

CTLT’s Market Performance

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has experienced a -5.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.32% drop in the past month, and a -14.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for CTLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.38% for CTLT’s stock, with a -20.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTLT stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CTLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTLT in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $62 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTLT Trading at -12.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -10.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLT fell by -5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.34. In addition, Catalent Inc. saw -11.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLT starting from Ryan Michelle R, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $49.98 back on Aug 31. After this action, Ryan Michelle R now owns 1,979 shares of Catalent Inc., valued at $49,980 using the latest closing price.

GREISCH JOHN J, the Executive Chair of Catalent Inc., purchase 21,000 shares at $50.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that GREISCH JOHN J is holding 34,000 shares at $1,055,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLT

Equity return is now at value -4.92, with -2.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.