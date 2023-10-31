CarParts.com Inc’s (PRTS) Stock: A -28.77% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) has gone down by -25.35% for the week, with a -35.52% drop in the past month and a -40.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.69% for PRTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.77% for PRTS’s stock, with a -45.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CarParts.com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRTS is 2.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PRTS is $7.60, which is $7.65 above the current price. The public float for PRTS is 52.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRTS on October 31, 2023 was 596.03K shares.

PRTS) stock’s latest price update

CarParts.com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS)’s stock price has plunge by -20.90relation to previous closing price of 3.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -25.35% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-31 that On the surface level, the concept of buying retail stocks seems ludicrous. With both borrowing costs and inflation remaining stubbornly high, now’s the time to save money, not spend it.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PRTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRTS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $18 based on the research report published on March 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PRTS Trading at -35.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -31.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTS fell by -24.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.66. In addition, CarParts.com Inc saw -57.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTS starting from Huffaker Michael, who purchase 2,466 shares at the price of $4.41 back on Aug 04. After this action, Huffaker Michael now owns 4,169 shares of CarParts.com Inc, valued at $10,875 using the latest closing price.

Lockwood Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of CarParts.com Inc, sale 818 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Lockwood Ryan is holding 59,917 shares at $3,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.10 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarParts.com Inc stands at -0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.67. Equity return is now at value -7.29, with -3.15 for asset returns.

Based on CarParts.com Inc (PRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 42.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.77. Total debt to assets is 19.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 115.86 and the total asset turnover is 2.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.