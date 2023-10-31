Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CDIO)’s stock price has increased by 56.66 compared to its previous closing price of 0.21. However, the company has seen a 55.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-03-01 that Using liquidity and volume to make money with penny stocks The post Penny Stocks: The Importance of Liquidity and Volume appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CDIO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDIO is -1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDIO is $6.00, which is $5.67 above the current price. The public float for CDIO is 5.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDIO on October 31, 2023 was 713.22K shares.

CDIO’s Market Performance

CDIO stock saw a decrease of 55.35% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.76% and a quarterly a decrease of -70.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.86% for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.26% for CDIO stock, with a simple moving average of -79.55% for the last 200 days.

CDIO Trading at -13.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.88%, as shares surge +7.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDIO rose by +50.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2637. In addition, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc saw -68.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDIO starting from Dogan Meeshanthini, who purchase 16,481 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Aug 31. After this action, Dogan Meeshanthini now owns 128,345 shares of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc, valued at $8,982 using the latest closing price.

Dogan Timur, the Chief Technology Officer of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc, purchase 16,481 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Dogan Timur is holding 128,345 shares at $8,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-478784.32 for the present operating margin

-1584.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc stands at -490630.00. The total capital return value is set at -12.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.32. Equity return is now at value -26.52, with -25.02 for asset returns.

Based on Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO), the company’s capital structure generated 19.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -816.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 190.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.