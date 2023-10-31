Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) Stock Faces 10.04% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) has seen a -4.88% decrease in the past week, with a -30.36% drop in the past month, and a -62.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.31% for CARA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.95% for CARA’s stock, with a -74.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) by analysts is $14.29, which is $13.12 above the current market price. The public float for CARA is 44.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.02% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of CARA was 643.14K shares.

CARA) stock’s latest price update

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.38 in comparison to its previous close of 1.06, however, the company has experienced a -4.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-23 that STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to report third quarter 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CARA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CARA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on March 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARA Trading at -38.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%, as shares sank -28.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARA fell by -4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3852. In addition, Cara Therapeutics Inc saw -89.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARA starting from Posner Christopher, who sale 4,307 shares at the price of $3.07 back on Aug 03. After this action, Posner Christopher now owns 168,207 shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc, valued at $13,222 using the latest closing price.

Menzaghi Frederique Ph.D., the Chief Scientific Off,SVP-R&D of Cara Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,993 shares at $3.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Menzaghi Frederique Ph.D. is holding 153,747 shares at $10,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-209.08 for the present operating margin

+82.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cara Therapeutics Inc stands at -204.16. The total capital return value is set at -44.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.03. Equity return is now at value -71.27, with -61.87 for asset returns.

Based on Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.