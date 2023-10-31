Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CAN stock has gone up by 18.13%, with a monthly gain of 10.99% and a quarterly plunge of -35.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.84% for Canaan Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.43% for CAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CAN is at 3.22.

The average price suggested by analysts for CAN is $34.64, which is $2.74 above the current market price. The public float for CAN is 149.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.11% of that float. The average trading volume for CAN on October 31, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

CAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) has increased by 5.76 when compared to last closing price of 1.91.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-24 that Bitcoin mining stocks are rocketing higher as investors pile into Bitcoin. These companies secure the Bitcoin network, which should see higher institutional demand as a result of an ETF launch.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CAN Trading at 7.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares surge +9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAN rose by +18.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8600. In addition, Canaan Inc ADR saw -1.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAN

Equity return is now at value -43.90, with -33.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.