Blackstone Inc (BX) Stock Sees a3.09 Increase

In the past week, BX stock has gone down by -0.39%, with a monthly decline of -13.78% and a quarterly plunge of -12.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for Blackstone Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.19% for BX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is 55.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BX is 1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Blackstone Inc (BX) is $106.17, which is $13.79 above the current market price. The public float for BX is 703.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% of that float. On October 31, 2023, BX’s average trading volume was 6.16M shares.

BX) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.09 compared to its previous closing price of 89.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that Brookfield Asset Management and Blackstone have seen their stock prices plummet lately. We examine the reasons why these stocks are plunging right now and reassess their long-term outlooks. We also look at their individual strengths and valuations and share our view on which one is a Strong Buy at the moment and which one is not.

Analysts’ Opinion of BX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $113 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BX Trading at -11.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -13.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BX fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.89. In addition, Blackstone Inc saw 25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BX starting from Baratta Joseph, who sale 74,565 shares at the price of $107.32 back on Oct 02. After this action, Baratta Joseph now owns 985,883 shares of Blackstone Inc, valued at $8,002,567 using the latest closing price.

Brown Reginald J, the Director of Blackstone Inc, purchase 1,842 shares at $111.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Brown Reginald J is holding 14,549 shares at $204,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.15 for the present operating margin

+98.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Inc stands at +12.84. The total capital return value is set at 11.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.00. Equity return is now at value 15.74, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Inc (BX), the company’s capital structure generated 175.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.75. Total debt to assets is 31.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blackstone Inc (BX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.