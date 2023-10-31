BioVie Inc (BIVI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for BIVI is 13.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BIVI on October 31, 2023 was 264.47K shares.

BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI)’s stock price has gone rise by 21.32 in comparison to its previous close of 3.19, however, the company has experienced a 18.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that Management and Key Opinion Leader to Highlight Recent Data on NE3017 Presented at CTAD Conference Management and Key Opinion Leader to Highlight Recent Data on NE3017 Presented at CTAD Conference

BIVI’s Market Performance

BIVI’s stock has risen by 18.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.49% and a quarterly drop of -14.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.13% for BioVie Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.87% for BIVI’s stock, with a -29.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIVI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BIVI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIVI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BIVI Trading at 15.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.27%, as shares surge +13.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIVI rose by +18.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, BioVie Inc saw -50.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIVI starting from GORLIN STEVE, who sale 8,560 shares at the price of $3.05 back on Sep 05. After this action, GORLIN STEVE now owns 75,680 shares of BioVie Inc, valued at $26,108 using the latest closing price.

BERMAN RICHARD J, the Director of BioVie Inc, sale 10,805 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that BERMAN RICHARD J is holding 16,789 shares at $37,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIVI

Equity return is now at value -528.70, with -182.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BioVie Inc (BIVI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.