Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BEAM is also noteworthy at 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BEAM is $52.86, which is $31.12 above than the current price. The public float for BEAM is 66.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.68% of that float. The average trading volume of BEAM on October 31, 2023 was 954.00K shares.

BEAM) stock’s latest price update

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.76 in relation to its previous close of 19.11. However, the company has experienced a 11.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-31 that Beam Therapeutics is refocusing its pipeline and shedding a lot of staff. This should allow the early-stage biotech to stretch its cash a bit further.

BEAM’s Market Performance

Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) has seen a 11.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.12% gain in the past month and a -23.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.02% for BEAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.94% for BEAM’s stock, with a -30.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEAM stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for BEAM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BEAM in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $20 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BEAM Trading at -4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM rose by +10.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.67. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc saw -44.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAM starting from Bellon Christine, who sale 388 shares at the price of $22.85 back on Oct 02. After this action, Bellon Christine now owns 82,402 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc, valued at $8,866 using the latest closing price.

Ciaramella Giuseppe, the President and CSO of Beam Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,206 shares at $32.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Ciaramella Giuseppe is holding 48,250 shares at $38,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-555.61 for the present operating margin

+62.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Therapeutics Inc stands at -474.54. The total capital return value is set at -35.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.95. Equity return is now at value -40.60, with -23.60 for asset returns.

Based on Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.88. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.