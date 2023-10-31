Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.60 in comparison to its previous close of 3.61, however, the company has experienced a 4.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-10-30 that Spain’s Santander is planning to sell toxic real estate assets with a nominal value of up to 5 billion euros ($5.28 billion), Spanish daily Cinco Dias reported on Monday.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) Right Now?

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SAN is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SAN is $5.21, which is $1.47 above the current price. The public float for SAN is 15.94B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SAN on October 31, 2023 was 3.16M shares.

SAN’s Market Performance

SAN stock saw a decrease of 4.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.53% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.73% for SAN’s stock, with a 2.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SAN Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAN rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.68. In addition, Banco Santander S.A. ADR saw 26.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander S.A. ADR stands at +10.26. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN), the company’s capital structure generated 561.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.88. Total debt to assets is 28.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 346.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.