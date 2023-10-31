B2gold Corp (BTG) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, BTG stock has gone down by -2.41%, with a monthly gain of 12.11% and a quarterly plunge of -4.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for B2gold Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.56% for BTG’s stock, with a -9.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) is above average at 12.08x. The 36-month beta value for BTG is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BTG is $5.17, which is $1.95 above than the current price. The public float for BTG is 1.28B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume of BTG on October 31, 2023 was 8.13M shares.

B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.31 in relation to its previous close of 3.25. However, the company has experienced a -2.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-22 that B2Gold Corp.: 5.0% dividend yield, strong cash position with significant investments in expansion. Major international events are unfolding, putting upward pressure on gold prices. Back River mine nearing completion, with first production expected in 1Q25. Potential small development in Gramalote, with BTG acquiring 100%.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BTG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for BTG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $4.25 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BTG Trading at 4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +15.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTG fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, B2gold Corp saw -9.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.14 for the present operating margin

+34.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for B2gold Corp stands at +14.60. The total capital return value is set at 16.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.43. Equity return is now at value 8.67, with 7.08 for asset returns.

Based on B2gold Corp (BTG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.87. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

In summary, B2gold Corp (BTG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.