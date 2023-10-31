Azul S.A. ADR’s (AZUL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AZUL stock has gone down by -6.35%, with a monthly decline of -8.45% and a quarterly plunge of -31.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.62% for Azul S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.87% for AZUL’s stock, with a -12.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Azul S.A. ADR (NYSE: AZUL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) by analysts is $66.70, which is $6.4 above the current market price. AZUL currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of AZUL was 1.27M shares.

AZUL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Azul S.A. ADR (NYSE: AZUL) has jumped by 0.55 compared to previous close of 7.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-09-23 that While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $12.30 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZUL Trading at -10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares sank -1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL fell by -6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.66. In addition, Azul S.A. ADR saw 20.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. ADR stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.