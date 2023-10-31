Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.53 compared to its previous closing price of 138.04. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Axcelis’ (ACLS) third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from increased demand for Purion suite of products.

Is It Worth Investing in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) Right Now?

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) by analysts is $216.00, which is $89.74 above the current market price. The public float for ACLS is 32.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.80% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of ACLS was 536.05K shares.

ACLS’s Market Performance

The stock of Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) has seen a -12.71% decrease in the past week, with a -22.56% drop in the past month, and a -35.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.55% for ACLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.65% for ACLS’s stock, with a -15.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACLS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ACLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACLS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $225 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACLS Trading at -23.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares sank -22.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLS fell by -12.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.40. In addition, Axcelis Technologies Inc saw 59.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLS starting from Redinbo Greg, who sale 600 shares at the price of $180.18 back on Sep 14. After this action, Redinbo Greg now owns 17,203 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc, valued at $108,108 using the latest closing price.

Titinger Jorge, the Director of Axcelis Technologies Inc, sale 6,881 shares at $177.38 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Titinger Jorge is holding 10,315 shares at $1,220,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.08 for the present operating margin

+43.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axcelis Technologies Inc stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 32.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.97. Equity return is now at value 31.04, with 21.37 for asset returns.

Based on Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.09. Total debt to assets is 5.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.