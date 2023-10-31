Assessing the Risk and Potential of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) Stock

The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has seen a -2.54% decrease in the past week, with a -5.24% drop in the past month, and a -12.57% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for JPM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.46% for JPM stock, with a simple moving average of -3.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Right Now?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for JPM is at 1.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JPM is $171.83, which is $34.41 above the current market price. The public float for JPM is 2.88B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.56% of that float. The average trading volume for JPM on October 31, 2023 was 8.99M shares.

JPM) stock’s latest price update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)’s stock price has increased by 1.27 compared to its previous closing price of 135.69. However, the company has seen a -2.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-30 that Jason Hunter, JPMorgan head of technical strategy, joins ‘Closing Bell’ to take a deep dive into the key levels of the markets.

Analysts’ Opinion of JPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JPM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for JPM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JPM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $159 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JPM Trading at -5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM fell by -2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.52. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw 2.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from Friedman Stacey, who sale 4,310 shares at the price of $144.86 back on Sep 06. After this action, Friedman Stacey now owns 53,425 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $624,335 using the latest closing price.

Friedman Stacey, the General Counsel of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 4,310 shares at $157.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Friedman Stacey is holding 57,735 shares at $677,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.43. Equity return is now at value 16.83, with 1.33 for asset returns.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the company’s capital structure generated 192.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.83. Total debt to assets is 15.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.