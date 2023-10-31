Assessing the Risk and Potential of Euda Health Holdings Limited’s (EUDA) Stock

In the past week, EUDA stock has gone up by 6.05%, with a monthly decline of -52.37% and a quarterly surge of 32.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.51% for Euda Health Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -43.12% for EUDA’s stock, with a -43.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EUDA is -0.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for EUDA is 13.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On October 31, 2023, EUDA’s average trading volume was 184.48K shares.

EUDA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) has jumped by 10.11 compared to previous close of 0.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EUDA Trading at -43.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EUDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.31%, as shares sank -54.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EUDA rose by +6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2618. In addition, Euda Health Holdings Limited saw -54.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EUDA

Equity return is now at value -3.69, with -3.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.