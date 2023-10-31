ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) has seen a -2.37% decrease in the past week, with a -28.63% drop in the past month, and a -42.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for ARR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.04% for ARR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -41.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE: ARR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ARR is at 1.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ARR is $17.00, which is $2.4 above the current market price. The public float for ARR is 48.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.41% of that float. The average trading volume for ARR on October 31, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

ARR) stock’s latest price update

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE: ARR)’s stock price has soared by 7.24 in relation to previous closing price of 13.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that AGNC Investment preannounces results. In line with our expectations, but it sent prices plunging. All agency mortgage REITs that reported so far have included big losses to book value. Expect that trend to continue. We can demonstrate the damage to book value.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ARR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $9.50 based on the research report published on February 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARR Trading at -30.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -23.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARR fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.75. In addition, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc saw -48.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARR starting from Zimmer Jeffrey J, who sale 33,378 shares at the price of $5.82 back on Dec 22. After this action, Zimmer Jeffrey J now owns 193,476 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc, valued at $194,313 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARR

The total capital return value is set at -1.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.38. Equity return is now at value -8.27, with -0.87 for asset returns.

Based on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR), the company’s capital structure generated 581.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -54.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is -44.59 and the total asset turnover is -0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.