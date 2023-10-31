Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC) has gone down by -0.01% for the week, with a 0.27% rise in the past month and a 1.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.21% for AAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.51% for AAC’s stock, with a 2.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: AAC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AAC is 0.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AAC is 44.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. On October 31, 2023, AAC’s average trading volume was 85.13K shares.

AAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: AAC) has increased by 9.32 when compared to last closing price of 9.86.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-06-12 that X-Energy Reactor Co. and Ares Acquisition Corp. AAC, on Monday lowered the price of their projected business combination by $300 million to $1.8 billion. “By establishing a more attractive entry point for investors, X-energy and AAC believe the revised valuation reinforces the long-term value creation opportunity for, and the companies’ alignment with, shareholders,” the companies said.

AAC Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAC fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.62. In addition, Ares Acquisition Corporation saw 7.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AAC

The total capital return value is set at -0.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.23. Equity return is now at value -1.47, with -1.34 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.