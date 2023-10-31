Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) is above average at 113.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is $3.73, which is $0.46 above the current market price. The public float for AMBP is 137.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMBP on October 31, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP)’s stock price has increased by 6.15 compared to its previous closing price of 3.25. However, the company has seen a 34.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 26, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Stephen Lyons – Investor Relations Oliver Graham – Chief Executive Officer David Bourne – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mike Roxland – Truist Securities Anthony Pettinari – Citi Arun Viswanathan – RBC Capital Markets Operator Good day, and welcome to the Ardagh Metal Packaging Third Quarter 2023 Investor Call.

AMBP’s Market Performance

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has seen a 34.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.22% gain in the past month and a -6.25% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.80% for AMBP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.63% for AMBP stock, with a simple moving average of -10.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMBP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMBP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMBP Trading at 9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares surge +10.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBP rose by +34.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. saw -28.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.67 for the present operating margin

+9.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stands at +5.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.68. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 0.32 for asset returns.

Based on Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP), the company’s capital structure generated 789.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.76. Total debt to assets is 61.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 774.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.