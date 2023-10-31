Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMAT is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AMAT is 833.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMAT on October 31, 2023 was 5.41M shares.

AMAT) stock’s latest price update

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.21relation to previous closing price of 131.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.38% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Applied Materials (AMAT) closed at $131.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day.

AMAT’s Market Performance

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has seen a -2.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.36% decline in the past month and a -14.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for AMAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.05% for AMAT’s stock, with a 0.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $160 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMAT Trading at -7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT fell by -2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.58. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 34.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Hill Brice, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $150.04 back on Aug 30. After this action, Hill Brice now owns 106,023 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $150,040 using the latest closing price.

Little Teri A., the SVP, CLO of Applied Materials Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $142.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Little Teri A. is holding 69,504 shares at $1,420,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Equity return is now at value 47.44, with 22.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.