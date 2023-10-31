APA Corporation (APA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is above average at 8.51x, while the 36-month beta value is 3.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for APA Corporation (APA) is $51.00, which is $11.32 above the current market price. The public float for APA is 305.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APA on October 31, 2023 was 3.84M shares.

APA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) has decreased by -1.12 when compared to last closing price of 40.13.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that APA’s oil production is likely to have increased in Q3. Its bottom line is also expected to have benefited from cost reduction.

APA’s Market Performance

APA Corporation (APA) has experienced a -3.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.45% drop in the past month, and a -1.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for APA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.64% for APA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for APA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for APA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $50 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APA Trading at -5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APA fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.35. In addition, APA Corporation saw -15.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.89 for the present operating margin

+52.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for APA Corporation stands at +33.17. The total capital return value is set at 68.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 61.96. Equity return is now at value 230.16, with 11.37 for asset returns.

Based on APA Corporation (APA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,360.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.15. Total debt to assets is 43.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,320.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, APA Corporation (APA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.