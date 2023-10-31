Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) has jumped by 5.05 compared to previous close of 54.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-10-31 that It is the second quarter in which the Bud Light controversy has hit U.S. performance at the world’s biggest brewer.

Is It Worth Investing in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) Right Now?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BUD is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BUD is $66.97, which is $10.21 above the current price. The public float for BUD is 1.70B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BUD on October 31, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

BUD’s Market Performance

BUD’s stock has seen a 6.25% increase for the week, with a 6.25% rise in the past month and a 0.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.38% for BUD’s stock, with a -3.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BUD Trading at 3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +6.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD rose by +6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.54. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR saw -5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.45 for the present operating margin

+51.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR stands at +10.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.06. Equity return is now at value 8.61, with 2.99 for asset returns.

Based on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD), the company’s capital structure generated 108.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.15. Total debt to assets is 37.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.