Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Waldencast plc (WALD)

The 36-month beta value for WALD is also noteworthy at -0.88.

The public float for WALD is 40.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.50% of that float. The average trading volume of WALD on October 31, 2023 was 117.86K shares.

WALD) stock’s latest price update

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.51 in comparison to its previous close of 8.81, however, the company has experienced a -7.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-15 that Did you happen to see Barron’s recent article that discussed Bill Ackman’s desire to take X (formerly Twitter) public through his SPARC (special purpose acquisition rights company), a newer twist to SPACs (special purpose acquisition company)? The traditional SPAC raises money in an IPO (initial public offering) and then takes 12-24 months to find a target to merge with.

WALD’s Market Performance

WALD’s stock has fallen by -7.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.44% and a quarterly rise of 44.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.01% for Waldencast plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.17% for WALD’s stock, with a -3.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WALD Trading at -5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WALD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.01%, as shares sank -14.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WALD fell by -7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.01. In addition, Waldencast plc saw -11.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WALD

The total capital return value is set at -6.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.89.

Based on Waldencast plc (WALD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.51. Total debt to assets is 0.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Waldencast plc (WALD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.