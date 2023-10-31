Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) is above average at 2.11x. The 36-month beta value for VOD is also noteworthy at 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VOD is $13.92, which is $4.54 above than the current price. The public float for VOD is 2.71B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume of VOD on October 31, 2023 was 4.63M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

VOD) stock’s latest price update

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.85 compared to its previous closing price of 9.21. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-30 that Shares of Vodafone Group PLC rose on Monday after a report saying the telecommunications group will sell part of its Spanish arm in a deal valuing the latter at over $5.3 billion.

VOD’s Market Performance

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) has seen a 2.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.05% decline in the past month and a -0.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for VOD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.04% for VOD’s stock, with a -9.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VOD Trading at -0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares sank -0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOD rose by +2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.38. In addition, Vodafone Group plc ADR saw -7.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+32.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vodafone Group plc ADR stands at +25.90. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value 19.07, with 7.27 for asset returns.

Based on Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD), the company’s capital structure generated 104.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.15. Total debt to assets is 42.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.