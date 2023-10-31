Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH)

The 36-month beta value for SLNH is also noteworthy at 2.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SLNH is $240.00, The public float for SLNH is 1.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.42% of that float. The average trading volume of SLNH on October 31, 2023 was 34.62K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SLNH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLNH) has dropped by -18.51 compared to previous close of 3.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-07-26 that Today’s penny stock market is brimming with high-volatility stocks. That especially relates to those that fall into the category of the cheapest penny stocks.

SLNH’s Market Performance

Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH) has seen a -17.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -52.10% decline in the past month and a -67.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.92% for SLNH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.33% for SLNH’s stock, with a -61.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLNH Trading at -51.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.70%, as shares sank -53.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNH fell by -17.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.99. In addition, Soluna Holdings Inc saw -61.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-128.45 for the present operating margin

-27.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Soluna Holdings Inc stands at -373.55. The total capital return value is set at -43.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -160.14. Equity return is now at value -142.45, with -81.15 for asset returns.

Based on Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH), the company’s capital structure generated 54.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.34. Total debt to assets is 26.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 67.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.