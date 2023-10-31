Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) is above average at 14.54x. The 36-month beta value for SEDG is also noteworthy at 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SEDG is $166.58, which is $91.54 above than the current price. The public float for SEDG is 56.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.84% of that float. The average trading volume of SEDG on October 31, 2023 was 2.41M shares.

SEDG) stock’s latest price update

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG)’s stock price has dropped by -2.53 in relation to previous closing price of 76.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that SolarEdge’s (SEDG) Q3 results are likely to reflect a slowdown in its U.S. and other region businesses, thus negatively impacting its top line.

SEDG’s Market Performance

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) has seen a -12.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -42.06% decline in the past month and a -68.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.55% for SEDG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.82% for SEDG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -69.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEDG stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for SEDG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SEDG in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $140 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEDG Trading at -43.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares sank -38.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG fell by -12.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.68. In addition, Solaredge Technologies Inc saw -73.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Faier Ronen, who purchase 875 shares at the price of $180.10 back on Aug 09. After this action, Faier Ronen now owns 73,414 shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc, valued at $157,588 using the latest closing price.

Adest Meir, the VP, Core Technologies of Solaredge Technologies Inc, sale 300 shares at $302.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Adest Meir is holding 126,624 shares at $90,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.31 for the present operating margin

+27.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solaredge Technologies Inc stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 11.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.83. Equity return is now at value 13.35, with 7.17 for asset returns.

Based on Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG), the company’s capital structure generated 33.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.26. Total debt to assets is 17.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.