Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SciSparc Ltd (SPRC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ: SPRC) is above average at 2.94x. The 36-month beta value for SPRC is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SPRC is $520.00, which is $514.3 above than the current price. The public float for SPRC is 2.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. The average trading volume of SPRC on October 31, 2023 was 842.92K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SPRC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ: SPRC) has jumped by 67.20 compared to previous close of 3.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-17 that SciSparc (NASDAQ: SPRC ) stock is rising higher on Tuesday after the pharmaceutical company regained listing compliance. SciSparc notes that the Nasdaq Exchange has closed a complaint against the company concerning the price of its shares.

SPRC’s Market Performance

SPRC’s stock has risen by 19.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 54.93% and a quarterly drop of -50.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.16% for SciSparc Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.70% for SPRC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -57.06% for the last 200 days.

SPRC Trading at 36.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.07%, as shares surge +15.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC rose by +23.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, SciSparc Ltd saw -70.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-615.22 for the present operating margin

+62.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for SciSparc Ltd stands at -192.43. The total capital return value is set at -112.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.49. Equity return is now at value 8.05, with 2.36 for asset returns.

Based on SciSparc Ltd (SPRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, SciSparc Ltd (SPRC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.