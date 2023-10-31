Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of OMNIQ Corp (OMQS)

The 36-month beta value for OMQS is also noteworthy at 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OMQS is $7.00, which is $6.39 above than the current price. The public float for OMQS is 7.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume of OMQS on October 31, 2023 was 60.91K shares.

The stock of OMNIQ Corp (NASDAQ: OMQS) has decreased by -0.57 when compared to last closing price of 0.62.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-17 that SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced it will be participating in the 2023 Think Equity Investor Conference in New York, NY.

OMQS’s Market Performance

OMNIQ Corp (OMQS) has experienced a -11.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -62.65% drop in the past month, and a -82.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.60% for OMQS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.16% for OMQS’s stock, with a -84.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OMQS Trading at -59.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.79%, as shares sank -61.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMQS fell by -13.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7607. In addition, OMNIQ Corp saw -85.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMQS starting from Nissenson Neev, who sale 3,288 shares at the price of $5.93 back on May 22. After this action, Nissenson Neev now owns 58,440 shares of OMNIQ Corp, valued at $19,484 using the latest closing price.

Nissenson Neev, the Chief Financial Officer of OMNIQ Corp, sale 6,000 shares at $5.78 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Nissenson Neev is holding 61,728 shares at $34,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.31 for the present operating margin

+19.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for OMNIQ Corp stands at -13.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In summary, OMNIQ Corp (OMQS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.