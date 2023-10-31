Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Nautilus Inc (NLS)

The 36-month beta value for NLS is also noteworthy at 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NLS is $2.00, which is $1.26 above than the current price. The public float for NLS is 31.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.85% of that float. The average trading volume of NLS on October 31, 2023 was 207.05K shares.

NLS) stock’s latest price update

Nautilus Inc (NYSE: NLS)’s stock price has soared by 11.79 in relation to previous closing price of 0.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-14 that In 2008, I accidentally discovered a way to beat the market. By experimenting with the latest regression analysis techniques, I found that investors could pick up several percentage points per trade on some thinly traded commodities.

NLS’s Market Performance

NLS’s stock has risen by 11.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.21% and a quarterly drop of -36.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.54% for Nautilus Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.73% for NLS’s stock, with a -40.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NLS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $9 based on the research report published on February 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NLS Trading at -10.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares sank -12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLS rose by +11.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7131. In addition, Nautilus Inc saw -51.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.26 for the present operating margin

+18.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nautilus Inc stands at -37.48. The total capital return value is set at -38.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.87. Equity return is now at value -63.74, with -28.29 for asset returns.

Based on Nautilus Inc (NLS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.49. Total debt to assets is 30.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Nautilus Inc (NLS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.