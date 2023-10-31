Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK)

The 36-month beta value for GCTK is also noteworthy at -1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GCTK is 15.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. The average trading volume of GCTK on October 31, 2023 was 112.23K shares.

GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ: GCTK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.76 compared to its previous closing price of 0.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-04-13 that GlucoTrack (NASDAQ: GCTK ) stock is falling on Thursday after the medical device company revealed plans for a proposed public stock offering. According to a news release from the company, it’s planning for a firm commitment underwritten public offering.

GCTK’s Market Performance

GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK) has experienced a -7.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -29.52% drop in the past month, and a -37.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.18% for GCTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.00% for GCTK’s stock, with a -67.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GCTK Trading at -27.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.84%, as shares sank -28.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCTK fell by -7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2277. In addition, GlucoTrack Inc saw -86.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GCTK

The total capital return value is set at -129.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.38. Equity return is now at value -85.63, with -70.38 for asset returns.

Based on GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK), the company’s capital structure generated 15.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.72. Total debt to assets is 8.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In summary, GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.