An In-Depth Look at Unitedhealth Group Inc’s (UNH) Stock Performance

The stock of Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) has gone up by 1.61% for the week, with a 5.12% rise in the past month and a 5.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.56% for UNH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.81% for UNH stock, with a simple moving average of 7.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) Right Now?

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UNH is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for UNH is $595.64, which is $65.65 above the current price. The public float for UNH is 923.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNH on October 31, 2023 was 2.70M shares.

UNH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) has increased by 1.02 when compared to last closing price of 524.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-26 that UnitedHealth Group doesn’t generate a huge profit margin, but it has been expanding in recent years. The company’s constant growth and focus on efficiency should help its earnings rise in the years ahead.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UNH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $640 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UNH Trading at 5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNH rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $526.51. In addition, Unitedhealth Group Inc saw -0.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNH starting from HEMSLEY STEPHEN J, who sale 121,515 shares at the price of $540.58 back on Oct 17. After this action, HEMSLEY STEPHEN J now owns 521,818 shares of Unitedhealth Group Inc, valued at $65,688,591 using the latest closing price.

McSweeney Erin, the EVP Chief People Officer of Unitedhealth Group Inc, sale 4,498 shares at $544.28 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that McSweeney Erin is holding 9,218 shares at $2,448,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unitedhealth Group Inc stands at +6.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.86. Equity return is now at value 27.21, with 8.26 for asset returns.

Based on Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH), the company’s capital structure generated 80.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.54. Total debt to assets is 24.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.