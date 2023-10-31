An In-Depth Look at Tilray Brands Inc’s (TLRY) Stock Performance

The stock of Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) has seen a -2.81% decrease in the past week, with a -27.62% drop in the past month, and a -27.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.53% for TLRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.33% for TLRY’s stock, with a -27.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TLRY is 2.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) is $2.75, which is $1.02 above the current market price. The public float for TLRY is 720.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.50% of that float. On October 31, 2023, TLRY’s average trading volume was 29.52M shares.

TLRY) stock’s latest price update

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY)’s stock price has plunge by 1.17relation to previous closing price of 1.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.81% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-29 that Over the last few months, the allure of cannabis stocks has gained momentum. Since mid-2023, many top-tier cannabis companies have experienced rejuvenation in pricing and demand.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLRY stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for TLRY by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for TLRY in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.90 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TLRY Trading at -27.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -23.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLRY fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9690. In addition, Tilray Brands Inc saw -35.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLRY starting from Kennedy Brendan, who sale 350,000 shares at the price of $3.78 back on Nov 07. After this action, Kennedy Brendan now owns 6,224,196 shares of Tilray Brands Inc, valued at $1,322,755 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.45 for the present operating margin

+8.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tilray Brands Inc stands at -231.64. The total capital return value is set at -4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.74. Equity return is now at value -36.70, with -29.03 for asset returns.

Based on Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.11. Total debt to assets is 13.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.