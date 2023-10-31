An In-Depth Look at Biophytis ADR’s (BPTS) Stock Performance

In the past week, BPTS stock has gone down by -13.88%, with a monthly decline of -36.45% and a quarterly plunge of -54.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.76% for Biophytis ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.65% for BPTS’s stock, with a -72.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ: BPTS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BPTS is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BPTS is $9.46, which is $8.67 above than the current price. The public float for BPTS is 2.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. The average trading volume of BPTS on October 31, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

BPTS) stock’s latest price update

Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ: BPTS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.99 compared to its previous closing price of 0.71. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that Biophytis (BPTS) gains on signing a partnership with Skyepharma, for the production of regulatory batches of its lead candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101).

BPTS Trading at -33.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.46%, as shares sank -23.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTS fell by -13.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9005. In addition, Biophytis ADR saw -80.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTS

The total capital return value is set at -144.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -336.12. Equity return is now at value -1160.54, with -79.35 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Biophytis ADR (BPTS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.